STC, UTRGV renew transfer agreements

McALLEN — South Texas College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley commemorated decades of partnership Monday at a memorandum of understanding signing attended by the leadership of both institutions, renewing 22 articulation agreements intended to allow students to easily transfer between the institutions.

According to a release from STC, UTRGV is its largest transfer partner and more than 65% of incoming students attending the university next semester will have attended STC.

The agreements applied to a variety of areas of study, ranging from sociology to civil engineering.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with the legacy institutions, and now we have signed articulation agreements with UTRGV so that our students clearly know their courses will transfer toward a major at UTRGV,” STC President Shirley Reed said. “Nobody wants to repeat courses, nobody wants to take the wrong courses, nobody wants to waste time or money, so this is an effort to really streamline that process.”

Reed said the tradition of the agreements goes back to the 1990s.

“Students have worked really hard,” she said. “They should know ahead of time what will transfer.”

According to Reed, both institutions put a significant amount of work into the agreements.

“Don’t underestimate the effort it takes; for example, all the faculty at the UTRGV College of Education had to come together, look at all the course content of what’s being taught at STC, agree that it matches and then you also have this concern about academic rigor,” she said.

More agreements are in the works, Reed said.

“There’s another dozen that we’re working on and we’re getting ready to start the agreements for programs the university’s putting in place,” Reed added.

Reed complimented UTRGV and its leadership for its continued work on the agreements.

“I applaud Dr. Bailey. He shares the absolute commitment to make this transfer path as smooth as possible, no surprises,” she said.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the agreements were important to fulfilling the university’s goal of graduating students quickly with little debt.

“This is important because it helps students move through their college career in a timely manner. Our goal is to help students graduate with a high quality education with as little debt as possible,” he said. “To do that, you need to not have any false starts in the courses you take; these articulation agreements ensure that students not only take courses that transfer, but that they take courses that count toward their degrees, and that’s a key thing.

“It’s a good day for us, and a good day for STC as well,” he added.

