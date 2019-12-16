STC awards degrees to almost 3,000 graduates - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

STC awards degrees to almost 3,000 graduates

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 9:59 am

STC awards degrees to almost 3,000 graduates BY MATT WILSON STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

HIDALGO — Almost 3,000 scholars received their degrees at South Texas College’s commencement ceremonies Saturday at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

The 2,969 graduates strode across the stage one by one in three separate ceremonies, cheered by family and friends as they officially closed the chapter in their education career.

STC awarded 321 bachelor’s degrees and 691 degrees from the Business, Public Safety, and Technology Division during the morning ceremony. In the afternoon, the college conferred 1,155 degrees from the Division of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, 547 degrees from the Nursing and Allied Health Division and 255 graduates from the Division of Math and Sciences.

“This is the day that we honor you, our graduates,” STC President Shirley Reed said to the graduates prior to conferring degrees from the Division of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. “Graduation from a college or university is an honor few receive, and I know many of you in the audience today and among our graduates are the very first in their family to have someone graduate from college.”

Reed spoke on the challenges the graduates overcame to receive their degrees.

“Each of you had that dream, that desire to go to college, and all of us at South Texas College were here to support you,” she said. “I know the journey was not always easy, but you persevered. You did it, and we want to commend you and tell you how proud we are of each and every one of you.”

Reed also said the ceremony was meant to recognize the support network many graduates relied upon to successfully pursue their degrees.

“We are here to honor you, the graduating class of 2019, as well as your parents, your spouses, your families, all your children and your friends,” she said.

mwilson@themonitor.com

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 9:59 am.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]