Six to receive McAllen innovation grants

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce announced six winners for its 2019 Innovation Grant, selecting projects aimed at improving healthcare and food safety. The Innovation Grant, which will be presented to the winners on Thursday at the “I& E Network” at theChamberofCommerce, was designed to encourage product innovation and business creation in the McAllen area. Applicants could request up to $10,000 to establish, develop and advance a business idea.

The grant is then awarded based on various factors, including its “potential to generate local economic development.” As described by the chamber of commerce, the 2019

winners are:

➤ Ammo Fire Starters LLC — Made out of a proprietary blendofwaxesand wood, and shaped as a grenade, this product is a fun and reliable product to get any fire started. Unlike any other lighter fluid, it is safe and will not taint your food.

➤ Edison Foods — Bread that is fighting epidemic diseases related to obesity. Through its secret formula using natural ingredients, Edison Bread gives a rich taste, texture and form while preserving a molecular structure of natural ingredients.

➤ Lickstrips — Prepackaged edible flavor strips that can easily be added on your drinks, fruits or sodas. An easier and cleaner alternative of dressing a bottle, lickstrips are ready just to peel, stick and lick.

➤ Lumina Direct — A PVC chair for infection control. Thismedicaldevicewill

reduce threat of infection of its users. It can support patients of up to 450 pounds without risking their integrity or injury by fall.

➤ The adventures of XO and CY — XO and his dog CY live in O.B. city, together they fight mayor Diane Betties but first they need to step up to their bullies Chip and Nacho. The Adventures of XO and CY is an innovative children’s book that fights obesity and diabetes through a series of exercises that kids must do in order to continue reading.

➤ Ya’ax Vegan Foods — Multiple vegan foods that are not easily found in the market such as vegan mayos and chocolate hazelnut spreads, ranch, Italian dressings and pizza crusts.