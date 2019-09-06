Sentencing reset in McAllen murder case - Brownsville Herald: Valley

Sentencing reset in McAllen murder case

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 8:30 pm

Sentencing reset in McAllen murder case STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

An Alamo man will wait in the Hidalgo County jail a few more weeks after his murder sentencing was rescheduled to early November.

Alex Arevalo, 23, entered a guilty plea on March 27 to a murder charge for the June 19, 2017, shooting death of 41-year-old McAllen resident Nicolas Anthony Bazan.

Court records indicate Arevalo, who reached a plea agreement that calls for a 45-year prison sentence, is now scheduled for punishment on Nov. 6.

McAllen police say Arevalo admitted to shooting and killing Bazan after seeing him with cash at the Orchard Lounge.

McAllen police responded to a call from a homeowner in the 1400 block of West Vine Avenue during the early morning hours of June 19 while the department was simultaneously receiving calls about gunshots at around 12:42 a.m.

The homeowner told police an unknown man was in his backyard calling for help.

The unknown man turned out to be Bazan, whose front pants pockets were turned inside out.

Bazan is seen on surveillance camera footage from the area exiting the driver’s side of a light-colored van traveling south in the 2100 block of North Main Street and running away from the vehicle.

Arevalo, who police say pulled the trigger, is the only suspect in the case to admit guilt.

McAllen residents Avero Olivarez Alaniz, 51, Armando Adrian Arebalo, 31, Monica Ann Winkle Gomez, 36, and 35-year-old Pharr resident Roberta Martinez have all entered not guilty pleas to charges of capital murder and are scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 16, according to court records.

Posted in on Friday, September 6, 2019 8:30 pm.

