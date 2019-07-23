San Benito police searching for hit-and-run car - Brownsville Herald: Valley

San Benito police searching for hit-and-run car

Posted: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:30 pm

By FERNANDO DEL VALLE Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

SAN BENITO — Police are searching for a maroon car believed to be the vehicle in which a hit-and-run driver killed a 46-year-old San Benito man.

A patrol officer found Willie Lee Williams Jr. dead at Interstate 69’s westbound frontage road near Stephanie Lane at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier this week, investigators were trying to match pieces of the car found at scene with local businesses’ security camera footage of the incident.

Yesterday, interim Police Chief Fred Bell stated the car is believed to be a maroon Nissan Sentra, whose model year could range from 2006 to 2012.

The car is believed to show damage to its front passenger side.

Bell stated the car is “missing the outer cover of the passenger side mirror assembly that is missing the glass (reflective) piece of the mirror.”

Autopsy results, he stated, are expected later this week.

Jasmine Harden said her cousin was walking to his job at Denny’s restaurant when he was killed.

Bell is requesting anyone with information to call the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.

fdelvalle@valleystar.com

Posted in on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 10:30 pm.

