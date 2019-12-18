San Benito Chamber to host Wonderland event - Brownsville Herald: Valley

San Benito Chamber to host Wonderland event

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:18 am

San Benito Chamber to host Wonderland event By ALANA HERNANDEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

SAN BENITO — From participating in Christmas activities to searching for holiday gifts, an upcoming event is aimed toward providing festive fun for everyone.

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce will host its first “San Benito’s Wonderland” event Saturday after Market Days from 3 to 7 p.m. on Robertson Street and Sam Houston Boulevard.

Children will be able to decorate Christmas cards and ornaments, write letters to Santa and take pictures with him.

After the children participate in the activities, they will receive a “nice list” certificate that will be signed by Santa.

A “San Benito’s Wonderland Passport” will be given to visiting adults.

After visiting every business on the passport and getting it stamped, they will be able to drop it off at the Chamber of Commerce and be entered into a raffle.

Additionally, the event will feature a live nativity provided by the Livingstone Family Church.

According to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Megan Trevino, the creation of the free event was inspired to help drive more traffic to downtown businesses.

“ This will be a fun event right before Christmas,” Trevino said. “A stroll-like event has been done in the past, but we’re trying to include more kids’ activities and hopefully it will be able to grow each year.”

ahernandez@valleystar.com

Posted in on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 10:18 am.

