RGV border patrol seizes large quantities of marijuana, cocaine

EDINBURG – U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector seized more than $3 million dollars worth of narcotics in the past several days, according to a statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, agents from the Rio Grande City station working near Escobares observed several people illegally enter the United States Saturday morning. As agents attempted to arrest them, the individuals fled back into Mexico, abandoning bundles of marijuana weighing nearly 350 pounds and worth an estimated $280,000.

On Sunday night, Rio Grande City agents working near Garceno responded to a report of a Dodge Durango suspected of smuggling narcotics traveling north of the Rio Grande River, the release stated. When agents arrived, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled, eluding agents. Authorities searched the vehicle and discovered 460 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $371,000.

The release also states that within the last several days agents seized more than 80 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.5 million dollars.

Border Patrol is processing the cases accordingly, the statement says. The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity at (800) 863-9382.