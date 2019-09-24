RGV border patrol seizes large quantities of marijuana, cocaine - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

RGV border patrol seizes large quantities of marijuana, cocaine

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:11 pm

RGV border patrol seizes large quantities of marijuana, cocaine Staff report Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG – U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector seized more than $3 million dollars worth of narcotics in the past several days, according to a statement released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, agents from the Rio Grande City station working near Escobares observed several people illegally enter the United States Saturday morning. As agents attempted to arrest them, the individuals fled back into Mexico, abandoning bundles of marijuana weighing nearly 350 pounds and worth an estimated $280,000.

On Sunday night, Rio Grande City agents working near Garceno responded to a report of a Dodge Durango suspected of smuggling narcotics traveling north of the Rio Grande River, the release stated. When agents arrived, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled, eluding agents. Authorities searched the vehicle and discovered 460 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $371,000.

The release also states that within the last several days agents seized more than 80 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $2.5 million dollars.

Border Patrol is processing the cases accordingly, the statement says. The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity at (800) 863-9382.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:11 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]