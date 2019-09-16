RGC police clerk faces improper relationship charge; Accused of having sex with student

RIO GRANDE CITY — A clerk with the Rio Grande City Police Department is accused of having sex with a high school student in 2015 while she worked as an aide for a high school.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo said that Triva Solis Flores, an administrative clerk with the police department, was present at work Monday and that he heard about her arrest.

Solis’ appearance at work may come as a surprise, but Castillo said she would continue to be employed at the department despite her recent arrest and indictment, unless there was a violation to the city employee policy.

Castillo said Solis notified the proper officials about her arrest Friday.

Solis is accused of having sex with a student in December 2015, when she was 34 years old and working at Rio Grande City High School.

According to the document, a grand jury returned an indictment against Solis on Aug. 19 related to an incident in December of 2015, in which Solis is alleged to have “intentionally, and knowingly engage(d) in sexual intercourse with” a student at the high school.

A district-wide distributed email list with a “2016-2017” date stated that Solis was a “dyslexia aide” at the school.

Arcadio Salinas, the assistant superintendent for human resources at the school, declined to provide dates for when Solis was employed with the district; instead, he said the school would be releasing a statement regarding her arrest.

Castillo said he did not know the details of the alleged incident, and that he would have to learn more about the allegations before he would recommend any action with regard to Solis’ employment status at the police department, underscoring that the city manager would ultimately make any final decisions related to her employment status.

“ We’ll review the information and do what policy dictates,” Castillo said.

The police chief said Solis, who transferred to the administrative clerk position no more than six months ago, came from another department within the city.

The 37-year-old woman and Rio Grande City native was arrested and formally booked Friday on one count of improper relationship between educator/student, and released on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

She remains free on bond pending her next court appearance, which would be the official arraignment for the charge. A date was not available as of press time.

lzazueta@themonitor.com