PSJA searching for new superintendent

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district authorized two law firms to assist the district in its nationwide search for a new superintendent during a recent board meeting.

O’Hanlon, Demerath and Castillo, currently provides legal services to the district and will collaborate with Waterford School Services Inc in the search for a superintendent, according to the news release. Superintendent Daniel King announced his retirement from the district after 12 years of leadership during executive session on June 24.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 14. The board is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience as a superintendent or assistant superintendent in school districts larger than 15,000 students enrolled, along with multiple high schools, according to the news release.

The board plans to name the new superintendent on Sept. 3, before King’s official retirement date on Sept. 30. There is a 21-day waiting period before a school board can approve a superintendent in accordance with state law.

“Selecting the search firms is critical to ensure we get the most qualified candidates to replace a great Superintendent,” board president Jesse Zambrano said.

“That is why we combined the services of our legal counsel with the expertise of Dr. Felipe Alanis, a former Texas CommissionerofEducation and Superintendent, and his partner Dr. Jess Butler, a public school finance expert and former Superintendent, to ensure the Board gets the best and most reliable advice as we embark on the Superintendent search,” Zambrano added in the news release.

Waterford School Services have also provided services for a superintendent search for other school districts in addition to its current legal services, such as Mercedes school district during its superintendent search. The district is paying $13,500 to Waterford School Services for the search according to district spokesperson Arianna Vazquez-Hernandez.

According to the news release, names of applicants are confidential “as per state law” and only the finalist’s name will be released.