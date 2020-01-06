Preliminary autopsy shows cause of death in RGC house fire - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Preliminary autopsy shows cause of death in RGC house fire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 8:41 pm

Preliminary autopsy shows cause of death in RGC house fire STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says the 82-year-old woman found dead after a Rio Grande City house fire this weekend died from asphyxiation by monoxide poisoning.

Bartola Davila was declared dead just after 5 a.m. Jan. 4, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The fire began at around 1:12 a.m. on Palm St. in Las Lomas, a subdivision east of Rio Grande City, and is being handled as a homicide.

After responding to the home, family told deputies that everyone except Davila managed to escape.

“Deputies and family members attempted to enter the residence to locate Bartola but the residence was fully engulfed making it impossible to enter,” according to the news release.

After extinguishing the fire, authorities found Davila’s body.

The public is urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (956) 487-5571.

Posted in on Monday, January 6, 2020 8:41 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]