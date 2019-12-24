Pharr bridge truck traffic increases - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Pharr bridge truck traffic increases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:43 am

Pharr bridge truck traffic increases BY MITCHELL FERMAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

If the trade industry was treading cautiously in the United States and Mexico toward the end of 2019 when it was unsure if the U.S. House of Representatives would authorize a new North American trade deal, that caution was not reflected in November at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. Trucks continued crossing the bridge in greater numbers toward the end of the year and eclipsed the crossings of the same months in 2018. There were 50,665 trucks that crossed the bridge southbound in November, a minor increase of nearly 1% and netting $1.2 million in revenue for the month.

While the trend of steady truck traffic at the bridge since the summer continued into the fall, the U.S. House took until just last week to finally authorize thenewNAFTA,called the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement following months of negotiations between

the Trump administration, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers and Mexican officials.

Every Texas lawmaker supported the agreement, but U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, felt it did not go far enough at a time when “we are witnessing repeated incidents of violence along the border which threatens commerce, and we have no plan to address this insecurity,” Gonzalez said in early December. “Security needs to be a guarantee for all countries and parties and we must take action to ensure the safe passage of goods or risk standing in the way of our own economic interests.”

Bridges on the border like Pharr’s have had infrastructure issues, which then-Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan testified to at an April 2018 Homeland Security Committee hearing. McAleenan added that “we have about $4 billion deficit at our ports of entry.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:43 am.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]