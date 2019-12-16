One dead after fire at Rio Grande City restaurant - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

One dead after fire at Rio Grande City restaurant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 5:37 pm

One dead after fire at Rio Grande City restaurant Staff report Brownsville Herald

RIO GRANDE CITY — A woman here is dead after a structure fire in the 600 block of Old El Sauz Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A statement released by Rio Grande City spokesperson Ashly Custer read that authorities were notified of the fire between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

“An unresponsive person was pulled from the building and taken to Starr. Co Memorial Hospital where they were later pronounced dead,” Custer wrote in the statement.

The identity of the 31-year-old victim is not currently being released pending notification of her family, the statement read. An autopsy has been ordered.

Custer stated that the fire occurred at a restaurant.

“The state fire marshal will be heading out to the scene today to investigate what caused the fire,” Custer wrote Friday. “The building is a total loss.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 5:37 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]