One dead after fire at Rio Grande City restaurant

RIO GRANDE CITY — A woman here is dead after a structure fire in the 600 block of Old El Sauz Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

A statement released by Rio Grande City spokesperson Ashly Custer read that authorities were notified of the fire between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

“An unresponsive person was pulled from the building and taken to Starr. Co Memorial Hospital where they were later pronounced dead,” Custer wrote in the statement.

The identity of the 31-year-old victim is not currently being released pending notification of her family, the statement read. An autopsy has been ordered.

Custer stated that the fire occurred at a restaurant.

“The state fire marshal will be heading out to the scene today to investigate what caused the fire,” Custer wrote Friday. “The building is a total loss.”

The incident remains under investigation.