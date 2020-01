The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a 24-year-old Monte Alto man died after he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, striking a tree.

DPS says Daniel Ybarra died Wednesday after he crashed at around 9:20 p.m. on F.M. 88 and Mile 21 Road, which is north of Elsa.

Ybarra was the lone occupant of the 2015 gray Chrysler 200 involved in the accident, according to a news release.

DPS believes he lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the road.