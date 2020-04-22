Mission woman 4th to die of virus in Hidalgo County - Brownsville Herald: Valley

Mission woman 4th to die of virus in Hidalgo County

Posted: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:16 pm

Mission woman 4th to die of virus in Hidalgo County Staff report Brownsville Herald

Hidalgo County has reported the death of a 59-year-old Mission woman who tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth person in the county to die as a result of the virus, and the 14th in the Rio Grande Valley.

The woman had underlying medical conditions and died Wednesday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez confirmed in a news release.

“It pains me that another person in our community has died from complications related to this disease,” Cortez said in the release. “I extend my best wishes and deepest sympathies to her family.”

The county announced that six more people have tested positive as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 281 people.

