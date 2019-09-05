Mexican man gets 5 years for drug deal in sporting goods parking lot

McALLEN — A Mexican national who attempted to execute a drug deal in the parking lot of a popular sporting goods store was sentenced Tuesday, court records show.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Brayan Ochoa to a 63-month prison sentence in connection with his arrest on drug conspiracy charges in April, records show.

Ochoa, 21, was detained and arrested on April 15, after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Prior to that, a DPS trooper drove by Ochoa and three other men, who were in the parking lot of a Academy sporting goods store in Pharr.

Ochoa, noticing the DPS unit that drove by, decided to drive away.

“ ... Law enforcement agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a gray Volkswagen in Pharr, Texas,” the complaint read. “The driver of the Volkswagen, later identified as Brayan Ochoa, failed to stop for law enforcement, and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.”

According to the complaint, Ochoa eventually drove to the Donna area and bailed out of the vehicle into an orange grove near Goolie and Sioux roads.

He was apprehended by authorities shortly thereafter.

After a search of his vehicle, authorities found just a little more than a kilogram of methamphetamine.

During an interview with Drug Enforcement Administration agents, Ochoa admitted he had traveled to the parking lot of the sporting goods store in Pharr for the specific purpose of completing a drug deal with at least three other men.

In June, Ochoa pleaded guilty to one count of a controlled substance. In exchange, the government agreed to dismiss the one drug conspiracy charge, court records show.

Ochoa, who is not authorized to remain in the country, will not be placed on supervised release upon his completion of his prison term, but will likely be deported.

