Mercedes man shot and killed in robbery gone awry

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra identified the man who died in what investigators believe was a robbery gone wrong as 32-year-old Mercedes resident Emmanuel Alvarado.

Guerra said Tuesday afternoon that the crime scene is in rural Weslaco.

The location he provided appears to be a small cluster of homes north of Weslaco at Saltillo Circle.

On Tuesday morning, Guerra said his office’s Major Crimes Unit was investigating Alvarado’s death after he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

“ At this time we believe the deceased male participated in a robbery where he was shot then taken to a local hospital where life saving measures were unsuccessful,” Guerra said.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.