McAllen woman faces conspiracy charge in illegal kickback investigation

McALLEN — A woman was arrested here on Wednesday in connection with her role in a medical fraud conspiracy, according to a news release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s office.

Claudia Haro is charged in connection with an investigation into a conspiracy to pay kickbacks to physicians and marketers in exchange for referrals of clients using Medicare and Medicaid.

Haro, 44, allegedly engaged in the conspiracy between 2011 and 2016, along with other co-conspirators in paying kickbacks

The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, was handed down by a federal grand jury Oct. 9.

The indictment charges Haro with engaging in a conspiracy from 2011 through 2016. Haro and her co-conspirators allegedly paid kickbacks to physicians and various other individuals in exchange for beneficiary referral and certification and for services and supplies billed to Medicare and Medicaid.

According to the indictment, Haro delivered cash payments in return for the referral of beneficiaries to a home health agency and other providers with whom Haro was associated.

Haro is also charged with one count of making false statements to federal agents.

She is expected in federal court Thursday morning for her initial appearance on the charges, the release stated.

If convicted of any of the charges, she faces up to five years in prison.