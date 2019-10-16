McAllen woman faces conspiracy charge in illegal kickback investigation - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

McAllen woman faces conspiracy charge in illegal kickback investigation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:21 pm

McAllen woman faces conspiracy charge in illegal kickback investigation STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

McALLEN — A woman was arrested here on Wednesday in connection with her role in a medical fraud conspiracy, according to a news release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s office.

Claudia Haro is charged in connection with an investigation into a conspiracy to pay kickbacks to physicians and marketers in exchange for referrals of clients using Medicare and Medicaid.

Haro, 44, allegedly engaged in the conspiracy between 2011 and 2016, along with other co-conspirators in paying kickbacks

The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, was handed down by a federal grand jury Oct. 9.

The indictment charges Haro with engaging in a conspiracy from 2011 through 2016. Haro and her co-conspirators allegedly paid kickbacks to physicians and various other individuals in exchange for beneficiary referral and certification and for services and supplies billed to Medicare and Medicaid.

According to the indictment, Haro delivered cash payments in return for the referral of beneficiaries to a home health agency and other providers with whom Haro was associated.

Haro is also charged with one count of making false statements to federal agents.

She is expected in federal court Thursday morning for her initial appearance on the charges, the release stated.

If convicted of any of the charges, she faces up to five years in prison.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:21 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]