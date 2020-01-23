McAllen police officer arrested on official oppression, terroristic threat charges

A McAllen police officer accused of drawing his weapon after a collision last year was arrested more than five months later on multiple charges, including official oppression.

According to a McAllen Police Department news release, Texas Rangers notified the agency Thursday about their arrest of officer Larry Tineo-Oliver on charges of official oppression, terroristic threat, false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.

The case stems from an incident initially reported as a minor accident on Aug. 15, 2019 at about 4:23 p.m. in the vicinity of 2200 W. 107 in McAllen. According to the release, a motorist filed complaints against Tineo-Oliver, who was off-duty at the time and driving his personal vehicle.

“The accident report, generally, outlines a lane ‘cut off’ that resulted in an accident,” the release read, going on to state that Tineo-Oliver was interviewed by Rangers on Oct. 8, 2019, about the incident. “The Operator/Occupants of the vehicle involved in the motor vehicle accident with Officer Tineo-Oliver filed complaints with TX DPS Rangers including that Officer Tineo-Oliver had cut them off resulting in accident and drew a weapon on them.”

Tineo-Oliver, a 20-year veteran with McAllen police, has been suspended without pay. He was booked and released Wednesday on four personal recognizance bonds totaling $25,000.