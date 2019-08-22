McAllen PD: Snapchat drug deal ends in teen’s rape

McAllen police arrested a 20-year-old man last week accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met through a social media drug deal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On June 26, the teenager and Jacob Daniel Saenz, the suspect, connected on Snapchat because she wanted to buy marijuana, the affidavit read.

"Jessica (the pseudonym used by police) stated Jacob dropped off the drugs and left her residence,” police noted in the affidavit. “Jessica stated shortly after Jacob messaged her inviting her to breakfast.”

She left her house without permission, according to the record, and ingested “THC from a wax pen” as they picked up food from El Pato. Jessica told police her memory of the incident was impacted by “her high intoxication,” but recalled arriving at a home in the 1400 block of Upas Avenue in McAllen.

“Jessica stated that once in the room Jacob removed her clothing and penetrated her...,” according to the record.

Police contacted Saenz on July 24, who said he needed to speak to his lawyer before being interviewed, the probable cause affidavit stated. He was arrested Aug. 14

Sexual assault is a second degree felony. If convicted, Saenz faces two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.