McAllen motel shooting leaves one man dead, one in custody

McALLEN — McAllen police have one man in custody after a shooting at a Motel 6 left one man dead.

McAllen Police Lieutenant Joel Morales said Vicente Coronado is in custody and facing pending charges after a shooting near the 1500 block of South 8th Street in McAllen Monday morning.

Coronado, 23, allegedly shot the unidentified man in an area near a Motel 6.

Morales said the call for service came in around 11 a.m. Monday.

McAllen Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital to treat his injuries, but died a short time later.

Police did not provide details regarding Coronado’s charges, or when he would be arraigned