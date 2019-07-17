McAllen man accused of grabbing woman by throat, punching dog

McAllen police arrested a 34-year-old man Monday for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the throat and punching her dog, according to court documents obtained by The Monitor.

Authorities responded to a 911 call in which a male subject on the west block of 3200 Gloria Avenue was “breaking things in the residence,” the report read.

“Dispatch advised that they could hear screaming and crying in the background,” police reported.

Upon arrival, the accuser told police that her boyfriend, Jacob Richard Keech, “wanted to hurt her and their baby.”

According to police, Keech allegedly struck and broke a TV with his hand after an argument. The girlfriend then left the room but Keech continued to yell at her, she reported.

Her 10-year-old dog began growling to protect her and “Jacob punched her dog on the left eye,” she told police.

The man then allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat “and pulled her to the living room floor,” the report stated. Police noticed redness on the left side of the woman’s throat.

Officers found Keech at a neighbor’s driveway across the street. He acknowledged “he had been in a disturbance with his wife,” according to the documents.

Police arrested Keech and released him on two $5,000 bonds, according to jail records.

He faces class A misdemeanor charges of assault family violence and animal cruelty. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine for each offense.