McAllen finishes drainage project as nearly 2 dozen more take shape

Just before the end of 2019, construction at the intersection of Pecan Boulevard and 27th Street to improve drainage was completed.

The city awarded the project bid for $233,333 to a Mission contractor at the beginning of the year, around when city commissioners issued bids to various other engineering firms to design other drainage projects.

The conclusion of the drainage construction at Pecan Boulevard and 27th Street has not received a ribbon-cutting or a press conference, but it displays the city’s aggressive push to improve drainage.

There are currently 22 drainage projects that have been awarded to engineers and contractors, according to the city, and most of the projects are in the design phase. The projects range from having a price tag of $25,000 to improve stormwater infrastructure on East Tamarack Avenue to $4.6 million for a project to work on the Northwest Regional Stormwater Detention Facility at the northeast corner of 29th Street and Oxford Avenue.

Both of those projects are also in the designing stage, but other projects have began construction recently. Various stretches of road in McAllen have closed for several days in recent months as construction crews install new infrastructure.

Beginning on Monday, Harvey Avenue, from Sixth Street to 10th Street, will be closed until Jan. 12 for drainage construction. North 7 ½, from Harvey Avenue to Highland Avenue, is expected to close from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13. Highland Avenue, from Seventh Street to Eighth Street, will be closed from Jan. 20 to Feb. 13.

These road closures related to drainage improvement stem from the 2018 bond, a $22 million measure that McAllen voters approved. Other funding sources for the drainage projects come from a drainage utility fee and from federal grants.

