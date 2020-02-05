Man shot by Weslaco PD receives $340K in bonds

The Weslaco Police Department has identified the man shot by police late Sunday night.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said on Twitter that 53-year-old Jose Luis Sandoval was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault, a count of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest.

Rivera said he received a total of $340,000 in bonds.

Authorities said in a statement earlier this week that the shooting happened at 800 E. Washington St. after the suspect drove his vehicle toward police.

“ As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he drove his vehicle toward officers at which point they discharged their service weapons in an attempt to stop the threat,” police said in a news release.

Police said a victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a domestic disturbance.