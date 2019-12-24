Man, 45, killed in Edinburg crash - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man, 45, killed in Edinburg crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:44 am

Man, 45, killed in Edinburg crash STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — Police here are still investigating a crash that left a man dead in the early hours of Monday. According to a news release, police dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the 4700 block of North Expressway 281 near Davis Road at 2:28 a.m.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling in the southbound lanes of the 4700 block of North Expressway 281. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle,

crossed the grassy median and ended up stopping in the northbound lanes of the expressway. Two vehicles, a Chevrolet Equinox and a Dodge Durango, struck the Jeep stalled in the northbound lanes. A 55-year-old woman driving the Equinox suffered from minor injuries and was transferred to a local hospital. The 45-year-old man driving the Durango did not sustain any injuries.

The 45-year-old man driving the Jeep, however, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and died at the scene, according to the release.

The Edinburg Police Department urges citizens to remember to drive safely and be aware of surroundings due to the traffic of the holiday season.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:44 am.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]