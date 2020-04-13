Man faces straw purchase charge in assault rifle case - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Man faces straw purchase charge in assault rifle case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 6:47 pm

Man faces straw purchase charge in assault rifle case BY LORENZO ZAZUETA-CASTRO STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

McALLEN — An Edinburg man faces a firearm charge in an alleged case of an illegal straw purchase in 2018, a recently unsealed indictment stated.

Unsealed last month, the indictment alleges Alan Francisco Herrera, 22, allegedly purchased two rifles in December 2018 from a licensed firearms dealer, stating that he was the sole purchaser and intended owner of the firearms.

Instead, the government alleges in the indictment that Herrera lied about the intended owner of the weapons, “when in truth and fact (Herrera) knew that those statements and representations were false and that (Herrera) was not the actual buyer of the firearms,” the court record shows.

According to the government, Herrera filled out the form at an Academy Sports and Outdoors in McAllen on Dec. 14, 2018, for two Century Arms RAS47 assault style rifles.

On March 27, Herrera appeared for a detention and bond hearing related to the firearms charge, but the court at the time denied him a bond, records show.

At the time, the court requested Herrera’s counsel make assurances that Herrera will not be placed in state custody if he would be released on bond, and other assurances related to where he would reside.

Herrera was also arrested in August and early December 2018, both times for evading and resisting arrest, county records show.

He is scheduled for a follow-up detention hearing, where Herrera’s attorney will make arguments to persuade the court to release the 22-year-old man on bond.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 6:47 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

TV Guide

Brought to you by Spanish Meadows



Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]