Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:53 pm

Man dies at McAllen construction site

The McAllen Police Department confirmed a man died Tuesday afternoon in an accident at a construction site.

Lt. Joel A. Morales Jr. said the death happened at 5:14 p.m. in the 1900 block of Dove.

No other information on the accident or the victim is immediately available as police continue to investigate the accident.

Arnold Padilla, executive director of the McAllen Housing Authority, said the victim’s family are in his prayers.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family,” Padilla said.

Padilla couldn’t say much in the way of details as the tragedy was still being investigated Tuesday night.

He said authorities will work to assure this never happens again.

The accident happened at a multi-family, mixed income development that encompasses 120 units.

Padilla said the area where the accident occurred has been secured by police, but said work will continue because there is a timeline and funding mechanism involved.

However, in the next few days that work will be slower.

Padilla said staff at the site witnessed the accident, which impacted those who work at the construction site.

mreagan@themonitor.com

