Man arraigned on charges stemming from deadly Alton shooting

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 10:37 pm

Man arraigned on charges stemming from deadly Alton shooting STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

A 22-year-old man accused of gunning two men down in Alton 10 days ago received a total of $2.5 million in bonds Monday morning.

Oscar Armando Velasquez is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and three counts of criminal attempt murder.

The Alton Police Department announced Sunday night that authorities took Velasquez into custody at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

Velasquez is accused of killing 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez on the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Alton.

At 10:33 p.m. Nov. 8, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter that homicide investigators and crime scene specialists with his office were on scene assisting in the investigation.

Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores declined to provide information on what motivated the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, Flores did say during a Nov. 10 news conference that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 8.

Flores also said a man named Matthew Compean, 30, was shot and survived.

