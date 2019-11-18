Man accused in deadly drunk driving crash wants job

EDINBURG — A judge presiding over the case of a 34-year-old man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Hidalgo County EMS ambulance and killing two people strongly admonished the man’s aunt in open court.

The woman grabbed a victim advocate’s name badge in the hallway outside of the courtroom, telling the woman she wanted to know who she was because she was going to get in trouble.

State District Judge Keno Vasquez rebuked the woman, telling her he warned the parties about behavior in the case of Mitchell Garcia Treviño, who is accused of killing 32-year-old Felipe Huerta Jr., an EMS medic, and 68-year-old Delia Cortines, a patient, who died in the fatal accident on Dec. 16, 2018.

Trevino is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and a count of intoxication assault.

After the hearing, which ended with Vasquez’s admonishment to Trevino’s aunt, the sides were separated outside of the courtroom.

The hearing Monday morning was concerning a bond modification, Treviño’s defense attorneys, Tania Ramirez and Eric Jarvis, sought.

The attorneys asked the court’s permission for Treviño to take a drug test in a bid to get his job as a diesel mechanic back. If he passes, the company apparently has agreed to interview him.

If the process gets that far, Vasquez indicated he would call representatives from the company into court for a hearing on the job, should it be offered to Treviño.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office is opposed to Treviño working with prosecutors telling Vasquez they believe Treviño should remain confined to his residence pending trial.

Treviño has been released from jail on $450,000 in bonds since July 2.

Initially, he remained incarcerated on $750,000 in bonds.

After his arrest, police said he crashed his Ford F-250 head-on into a Hidalgo County EMS ambulance in the 1800 block of East Monte Cristo Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Andrea Rodriguez, 24, was injured in the crash.

A probable cause affidavit says Treviño told police he was on his way home from a party after drinking “six to eight Bud Light beers” before the crash.

The indictment alleges he was also under the influence and a controlled substance.

