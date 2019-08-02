$4.75M granted to Hidalgo County for border security - Brownsville Herald: Valley

$4.75M granted to Hidalgo County for border security

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 9:15 pm

$4.75M granted to Hidalgo County for border security

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, announced Hidalgo County was awarded $4,750,000 in grant funding for Homeland Security’s FY 2019 Operation Stonegarden.

“This funding is critical to continue operational and technological readiness of our border security apparatus,” Gonzalez said in a news release issued Friday. “These funds will help increase our capabilities to prevent and protect against any border security threat we may face.”

Stonegarden seeks to provide funds to enhance cooperation among state, local, tribal, territorial and federal law enforcement in joint coordination to secure the nation’s borders.

The program provides $90 million for improved security along routes of ingress including travel corridors and international waters.

The FY 2019 Homeland Security Grant Program is composed of three related grant programs: State Homeland Security Program, Urban Area Security Initiative and Operation Stonegarden.

