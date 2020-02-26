La Grulla police investigating early morning attempted murder and suicide - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

La Grulla police investigating early morning attempted murder and suicide

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:15 pm

La Grulla police investigating early morning attempted murder and suicide STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

LA GRULLA — Police responded to what’s being described as an attempted murder and suicide here early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from La Grulla police, officers responded to an address on Camelia Street at about 3:11 a.m. regarding a domestic call.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who called 9-1-1 and who said there had been a shooting.

“Another female was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital,” the statement read. “The male barricaded himself in his bedroom and shot himself. He was transported to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.”

The statement did not reference the woman’s condition, but it was previously reported as critical.

Sgt. Carlos Delgado, Starr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, says deputies responded to the scene to assist and described the man and woman in the incident as husband and wife.

The case is still under investigation and the shooting victims have not yet been identified.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:15 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]