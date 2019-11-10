January trial set for suspect in Edinburg man’s shooting death - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

January trial set for suspect in Edinburg man’s shooting death

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:45 pm

January trial set for suspect in Edinburg man’s shooting death BY LORENZO ZAZUETA-CASTRO STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — The suspect accused of shooting a 67-year-old man to death will go to trial in late January, records show.

Joseph Woodrow Wilson, 26, of St. Peters, Missouri, is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 27 on a murder charge connected to the shooting death of 67-year-old Glenn Sohl, whose body was found by authorities on Feb. 11, records show.

Facing life in prison, Wilson was present for a pretrial hearing Thursday, during which his attorney, Ted L. Lopez, and the state, represented by Hidalgo County Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Barrera, asked for the hearing to be reset. The court granted the request.

Sohl was found dead in early February inside his apartment, located in the 1300 block of North Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Edinburg police, a 20-year-old female witness to the shooting told police she was at the apartment with Wilson when Sohl walked in. An argument between the men ensued about her presence there.

The witness told police she went downstairs, at which point she heard gunshots.

Wilson was in the apartment when the responding officer arrived and found the suspect wearing a holstered handgun, according to the affidavit, which went on to note that Wilson allegedly told the officer he had used the gun to shoot the victim.

Wilson was detained for questioning, during which he again “implicated himself in the shooting.”

The female, who was not identified, was also detained for questioning but no charges were filed against her.

Wilson has no previous arrest history in Hidalgo County jail records.

lzazueta@themonitor.com

Posted in on Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:45 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]