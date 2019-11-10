January trial set for suspect in Edinburg man’s shooting death

EDINBURG — The suspect accused of shooting a 67-year-old man to death will go to trial in late January, records show.

Joseph Woodrow Wilson, 26, of St. Peters, Missouri, is scheduled for a jury trial Jan. 27 on a murder charge connected to the shooting death of 67-year-old Glenn Sohl, whose body was found by authorities on Feb. 11, records show.

Facing life in prison, Wilson was present for a pretrial hearing Thursday, during which his attorney, Ted L. Lopez, and the state, represented by Hidalgo County Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Barrera, asked for the hearing to be reset. The court granted the request.

Sohl was found dead in early February inside his apartment, located in the 1300 block of North Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Edinburg police, a 20-year-old female witness to the shooting told police she was at the apartment with Wilson when Sohl walked in. An argument between the men ensued about her presence there.

The witness told police she went downstairs, at which point she heard gunshots.

Wilson was in the apartment when the responding officer arrived and found the suspect wearing a holstered handgun, according to the affidavit, which went on to note that Wilson allegedly told the officer he had used the gun to shoot the victim.

Wilson was detained for questioning, during which he again “implicated himself in the shooting.”

The female, who was not identified, was also detained for questioning but no charges were filed against her.

Wilson has no previous arrest history in Hidalgo County jail records.

