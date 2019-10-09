Hidalgo County elections admin recognized for statewide leadership post

Hidalgo County officials recognized Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon for being elected president of a statewide organization that represents election officials, such as herself, across the state.

Ramon was elected to lead the Texas Association of Election Administrators during the organization’s 37th annual Election Law Seminar held in Austin in July, and the Hidalgo County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution in her honor Tuesday morning.

“ Thank you. This is an honor to be standing here today,” Ramon said following a reading of the resolution. “I would not be able to do this challenging job every day if it weren’t for my family … but also a wonderful staff. They are so hardworking and dedicated.”

Ramon has been serving in her post for more than 10 years. County officials appointed her in 2008.

Since then, she’s obtained a number of state and federal certifications, and also holds a master’s of education in leadership and administration from then University of Texas-Pan American, which is now known as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

As president of the organization, which consists of 350 elections administrators and elections staff from all 254 Texas counties, Ramon will oversee memberships and promote efficient integration of voter registration functions.

She’ll also be charged with making sure that election officials across the state carry out their duties “in accordance with the highest legal and ethical standards,” the resolution stated.

Ramon has been a member of TAEA for 11 years, serving as secretary, treasurer and vice-president before her most recent role as president.

“It takes the entire county of Hidalgo to do what we do and to be successful,” Ramon said.