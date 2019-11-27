H-E-B sponsors Boys & Girls Club of Pharr with $10,000 donation - Brownsville Herald: Valley

H-E-B sponsors Boys & Girls Club of Pharr with $10,000 donation

Posted: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:15 pm

H-E-B sponsors Boys & Girls Club of Pharr with $10,000 donation Staff report Brownsville Herald

PHARR — In donating $10,000 to sponsor the Boys & Girls Club of Pharr’s National Family Week, H-E-B’s program, Helping Here, was able to contribute to a fun-filled week.

An event that run between Nov. 18 and 21, the club provided family entertainment through its National Family Week.

The week began with a creative art night at the club’s San Juan location. Tuesday continued the festivities with a movie night on the lawn of the Pharr location. Aside from screening “Toy Story,” the event provided snacks and prizes.

On Thursday, the location in South Pharr hosted family game night. Using both the club’s gym and outdoor playground, there were various interactive games for all ages.

Holding raffles at every event, the Boys & Girls Club of Pharr was concerned with giving back to the community by awarding prizes: treats, games, movies, turkey dinner necessities and a 50-inch TV.

Aside from festivities, the Boys and Girls Club of Pharr completed National Family Week with its annual Thanksgiving dinner at all three club sites.

Opening its doors at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, staff, volunteers and donors worked together to serve 1,000 dinners and provide an evening of gratitude.

“At the Boys and Girls Club of Pharr, we understand it is not always easy for families to spend quality time together due to the bustle of everyday life. For this reason, it is important to us to help create convenient and fun occasions for our BGCP families to enjoy together. We are so grateful for HEB’s support in providing our families with this week of celebration,” Boys and Girls Club of Pharr Executive Officer Alfredo Mata said in a press release.

The club was grateful for H-E-B and the organizations and businesses that provided goods and their time: Vanguard Picasso Student Council, the Pharr Sunrise Kiwanis Club, Ticketmaster, and Texas Roadhouse in McAllen.

