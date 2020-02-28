Former RGC school district employee arrested for bribery sues district

A former employee of the Rio Grande City school district filed a federal lawsuit against three school board trustees alleging his termination from the district was political retaliation. Ricardo “Rick” Lopez, a former truancy officer with the school district, filed the lawsuit earlier on Tuesday against board trustees Daniel J. Garcia, Eleazar Velasquez and Daria “Dr. B.” Babineaux, claiming a violation of his rights to freedom of expression and due process.

He claims that Garcia abused his position on the school board to pressure him “by telling him that he could not advance any further within the school district without carrying out his particular personal requests and there quests of his political allies on the school board,” according to the complaint.

Lopez said that during the 2016 school board elections, he was pressured to support the Kids’ Choice political slate on which Garcia and the other two defendants were running.

In 2017, Lopez was arrested for attempting to bribe a judge who at the time was presiding over the case of Jose Luis Garcia Jr., a man who was charged but later acquitted in the death of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez.

In the federal complaint, Lopez alleges that Garcia pressured him to approach the family of Jose Luis Garcia Jr. “and put in a good word to them about him so that they would hire him, Daniel J. Garcia, to represent Jose Luis Garcia, Jr.”

Lopez added that Garcia pressured him again to approach the judge in the case to request a lower bond for Jose Luis Garcia Jr.