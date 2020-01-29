Family, juvenile in custody over shooting

DONNA — A family of four and a juvenile are in custody after allegedly opening fire on a man in a drug deal gone wrong, police said Tuesday. The family members in custody include the parents, their son and daughter. The juvenile isn’t related to the family, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday in the 500 block of South 25th Street.

According to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, the shooting happened as a result of a misunderstanding involving money during a sale of cartridges.

Guerrero believes one of the women held the victim down, while the juvenile opened fire.

The victim was shot in the hip and was being treated at a McAllen hospital. Guerrero said the community needed to be aware of the crime, adding: “People need to know the type of people out there.”