Family, juvenile in custody over shooting - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Family, juvenile in custody over shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:07 am

Family, juvenile in custody over shooting BY EMILY D’GYVES STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

DONNA — A family of four and a juvenile are in custody after allegedly opening fire on a man in a drug deal gone wrong, police said Tuesday. The family members in custody include the parents, their son and daughter. The juvenile isn’t related to the family, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting Tuesday in the 500 block of South 25th Street.

According to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, the shooting happened as a result of a misunderstanding involving money during a sale of cartridges.

Guerrero believes one of the women held the victim down, while the juvenile opened fire.

The victim was shot in the hip and was being treated at a McAllen hospital. Guerrero said the community needed to be aware of the crime, adding: “People need to know the type of people out there.”

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:07 am.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]