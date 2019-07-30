2 face capital murder charges in case that began as disappearance - Brownsville Herald: Valley

2 face capital murder charges in case that began as disappearance

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:40 am

2 face capital murder charges in case that began as disappearance CELESTE GRACIA STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

EDINBURG — Two men were charged Monday with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Fernando Garza Monday afternoon.

The arraignment lasted a few minutes inside the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center. Place 1 Justice of the Peace Jason Peña for Precinct 5 read aloud the rights and charges for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Deleon of Peñitas and 28-year-old Edna Rivera of Mission.

Peña also denied the suspects bond.

Garza’s body was found Saturday morning in the northwest part of an orchard between Mile 11 and Mile 12 on Iowa Road after his mother reported him missing Thursday. By the time his body was found, sheriff’s investigators were already investigating Garza’s disappearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garza’s vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Durango, was found abandoned and burned on Friday.

Details about the condition in which Garza’s body was found have yet to be shared.l The only thing law enforcement officials revealed was that he had been shot, though t’s unclear how many times, as well as the caliber of the weapon used.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Saturday afternoon the investigation is open and fluid.

“We’re working to develop a motive in this case,” Guerra said.

cgracia@themonitor.com

Posted in on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:40 am.

