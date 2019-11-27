Elsa park closes bathrooms due to vandalism - Brownsville Herald: Valley

Posted: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:20 am

Elsa park closes bathrooms due to vandalism BY EMILY D’GYVES STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

ELSA — The city of Elsa is temporarily closing its public bathrooms at Mario Leal Park after releasing a video Tuesday depicting an act of vandalism.

In the video, something is shown to be on fire at the end of the stalls in the bathroom. Jessica Garza, spokesperson for the city of Elsa and economic development director, said it was toilet paper being burned.

The video, which was posted on the city’s Facebook page Tuesday, was sent to Garza by the park director, and according to Garza, this isn’t the first encounter of vandalism at the park.

“This happened probably the last two or three days,” she said.

Due to these acts of vandalism, the park closed the bathrooms in order to repair the damages.

