Edinburg man dies in crash on U.S. 77

An Edinburg resident died Monday in a car crash in Riviera.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the agency is investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened on U.S. Highway 77 at 1 p.m. in Kleberg County.

According to DPS, 57-year-old Fernando Martinez Ochoa, who was driving a 2007 Ford F150, veered from the southbound lane for unknown reasons into the northbound lanes, striking a 2020 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer.

“Driver of the Freightliner tried taking evasive action, but the Ford F150 struck the rear axles of the truck tractor,” DPS stated.

A Kleberg County justice of the peace pronounced Ochoa dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.