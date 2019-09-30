DPS investigating rollover that killed RGC teacher - Brownsville Herald: Valley

DPS investigating rollover that killed RGC teacher

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 1:32 pm

DPS investigating rollover that killed RGC teacher BY FRANCISCO E. JIMENEZ STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Friday night crash that left a Rio Grande City CISD teacher dead.

According to a news release, a red Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a single-vehicle rollover at about 8:41 p.m. Friday. The rollover occurred in Starr County in the vicinity of FM 690.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a red, Chevrolet Silverado (occupied by one male driver only) was traveling on FM 690 when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over on its top,” the release read.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as 35-year-old Antonio Gutierrez Jr. of Rio Grande City. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RGC schools released a statement on its Facebook page that read: “We are saddened by the loss of a member of the RGCCISD family. Antonio Gutierrez was a World History teacher at Ac2E Middle School. RGCCISD School Board, Superintendent, Administration and Staff would like to extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

A GoFundMe has been created to assist Gutierrez’s family with funeral expenses.

