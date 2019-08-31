Court reduces bond for Mercedes man in manslaughter case; Trial set for Oct. 21

EDINBURG — The bond for a Mercedes man accused of killing his brother in-law during a fistfight on New Year’s Day 2018 was reduced during a hearing.

District Judge Fernando Mancias placed Alfonso Flores Alejandro on the Alternate Incarceration Program on Thursday, and additionally reduced his bonds from $40,000 and $20,000 for an aggravated assault charge, and a manslaughter charge respectively, to $10,000 for each of the charges, records show.

The 41-year-old man is accused of killing Jose Duran, his sister’s husband, in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2018.

Alejandro got in an argument with Duran, striking him in the face with his fist, resulting in Duran “falling to the ground, hitting his head on the roadway and dying,” according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

Mercedes police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2 a.m.

Duran was married to Alejandro’s sister, Juana Alejandro. According to the affidavit, Alejandro called Juana Alejandro mere days after the incident, “admitting to hitting Jose but did not mean to kill him.”

The affidavit reveals that the fight arose after Alejandro’s girlfriend arrived at the siblings’ mother’s house to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and the family “refused to have her there and asked her to leave.”

Duran allegedly confronted Alejandro and his girlfriend as they were in their vehicle about to leave, at which point Alejandro “knocked out” his brother-in-law.

Duran, 43, died as a result of the injuries he suffered from Alejandro’s punch.

A lifelong native of Mercedes, Duran was born in Valle Hermoso, Mexico.

The order signed by Mancias states Alejandro be released to AIP staff.

As of Thursday afternoon, Alejandro was still in custody at the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hidalgo County jail officials.

Based on the witness list prepared by the state, several of Alejandro’s and Duran’s family members are expected to be called to testify during the trial, including the victim’s wife, Juana Alejandro, and the victim’s son, Jose Duran Jr., to name a few.

Alejandro, who faces between five and 99 years to life if convicted of the first-degree charge of aggravated assault, is set for trial Oct. 21, court records show.

