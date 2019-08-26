2 charged with murder following fatal March crash - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

2 charged with murder following fatal March crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 6:00 pm

2 charged with murder following fatal March crash BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

Two men authorities say are responsible for a deadly smuggling event that left two San Juan residents dead in March are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning on a 17-count indictment that includes two counts of murder.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Peñitas residents Jesus Eduardo Estrada, 19, and Humberto Garcia, 27, on Aug. 13 on two counts of murder, two counts of evading arrest causing death, six counts of smuggling of persons causing serious bodily injury, six counts of evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested the men on March 19, charging Estrada, the accused driver of the vehicle with murder, and Garcia with engaging in organized criminal activity, jail records reflect.

The March 13 collision occurred when the men fled a DPS trooper who tried to pull them over on U.S. Highway 83 near La Joya, according to the indictment.

A Texas Department of Transportation crash report states that the driver of a green 2004 Ford Expedition containing five “unrestrained occupants” was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed while fleeing police and steered onto the grass median to pass other vehicles when it veered into the westbound lanes, causing a head-on collision with the white 2007 Nissan Sentra containing San Juan residents Leonel Martinez Jr., 45, and Aurora Chavez, 69.

Both died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 9:27 a.m.

According to the TxDOT crash report, five people were ejected from the vehicle that struck the San Juan residents in the crash.

The men are accused of causing serious bodily injury to Lucas Morales-Xirum, Luica Perez-Antero, Blanca Lily Villegas-Diaz, Tomas Gabriel Gonzalez-Morales, Yeslin Janeth Mendez-Ramos and Presentacion Martinez while attempting to smuggle them into the United States.

The indictment also accuses the men of engaging in an organized criminal activity to smuggle the group with Guadalupe Garcia-Chavez, Esmeralda Rubell-Martinez, Luis Gabriel Medrano and Alejandra Gonzalez-Lopez.

A search of court and jail records for this group only returned results for Gonzalez-Lopez, a Mission resident, who was arrested by DPS on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 5 and released on a $1,000 cash surety bond on Aug. 8.

According to the TxDOT crash report, she owned the Ford Expedition.

Estrada remains jailed on a $2.5 million bond while Garcia remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Monday, August 26, 2019 6:00 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]