Bond revoked for San Juan man on eve of sentencing

EDINBURG — A 22-year-old San Juan man will wait for sentencing for hitting and killing a man in the Hidalgo County jail after a judge revoked his bond because he tested positive for cocaine.

Andrew Isaiah Villarreal entered a guilty plea on Oct. 23 to accident involving death for hitting and killing 42-year-old Luis Servando De Leon on Sept. 25, 2017, in the 2000 block of North Raul Longoria Road in San Juan.

Villarreal had been set to be sentenced Thursday morning, but his attorney needed more time to review the pre-sentence investigation report on the man so the hearing was reset for Monday.

However, prosecutors informed state District Judge Luis Singleterry that they just learned Villarreal had tested positive for cocaine several times.

The San Juan man had been free on a $50,000 bond.

This is Villarreal’s second bond revocation.

In September 2018, he spent two days in jail after his bond was revoked because he got arrested on a drinking and driving charge by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Villarreal’s arrest, a police officer traveling north in the 2000 block of North Raul Longoria Road at 12:12 a.m. noticed a vehicle go around an object in the roadway.

When the officer went to investigate, he discovered “the lifeless body of a male subject wearing blue jeans and an orange T-shirt facing down.”

De Leon had been riding a black and neon green bicycle, the document stated.

As the investigation was ongoing, Villarreal’s mother, Jessica Garcia, called San Juan police to report that her son was involved in an accident and told them where he was, the probable cause affidavit stated.

“ Andrew told Officer he had collided with an unknown object on the road on the area of Raul Longoria Rd passing Sioux Road,” the document stated.

A passenger in his vehicle told authorities that they thought they may have hit a dog.

“ Andrew indicated he had smoked marijuana and ingested a ‘school bus’ street name for Xanax earlier in the day,” the document stated.

Villarreal, who faces two to 20 years in prison, has asked for probation.

