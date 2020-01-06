Authorities locate escaped ICE detainee - Brownsville Herald: Valley

Authorities locate escaped ICE detainee

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 8:42 pm

HARLINGEN — The Harlingen Police Department reported Friday ICE detainee Wilson Perez-Reyes was back in federal custody after escaping from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Perez-Reyes, who is originally from Guatemala, was receiving medical treatment at Valley Baptist Medical Center Thursday, Jan. 2 and escaped ICE guards around 2 p.m., according to Police Commander David Osborne of the Harlingen Police Department.

Osborne said the police department was notified about his escape around 2:40 p.m. that day.

Federal authorities searched for the suspect at night with a helicopter, which prompted some concerns from the community.

Harlingen Police issued a press release to inform residents of the situation regarding the air unit patrolling the area.

“We decided to place his image on Facebook after all the calls and concerns we were getting. We wanted to inform the public of what we were doing,” Osborne said.

The escaped detainee was found near the Parkwood area, according to authorities.

The detainee was spotted and detained by a retired Harlingen police officer.

“The officer verbally detained him until other officers arrived,” Osborne said.

