Alton PD investigating double homicide

Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 11:00 am

BY FRANCISCO E. JIMENEZ STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

ALTON — The Alton Police Department are investigating a double homicide that occurred on Friday evening. Police responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. “Upon arrival Alton Police Officers discovered two male individuals on the property,” read a statement released by the Alton PD. “Alton Investigators are on scene conducting homocide investigation.”

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Alton PD.

“We got a call from them to assist since it was a large crime scene. They needed our crime scene specialists to help with managing the crime scene,” Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said Saturday afternoon. “We sent investigators and crime scene specialists.”

No other information was available as of press time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Alton Criminal Investigations Division at (956)432-0700, or the Alton Crime Stoppers at (956)585-8477 (TIPS).

