Alamo man charged with shooting at woman in 2015 - Brownsville Herald: Valley

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Alamo man charged with shooting at woman in 2015

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:15 pm

Alamo man charged with shooting at woman in 2015 BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

A 34-year-old Alamo man has been accused of shooting and attempting to kill a woman more than four years ago.

Jose Antonio Bautista Lopez was scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of attempt to commit murder stemming from an Aug. 22 indictment Tuesday morning.

However, Lopez is in federal custody and was not brought to the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

According to the indictment, he attempted to murder a woman on March 18, 2015.

He was also scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery for stealing from a man and striking him with a handgun on Nov. 15, 2018.

The alleged offense occurred approximately eight months after he was released from the Bureau of Prisons after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He’s currently awaiting sentencing for violating supervised release in that case.

A federal criminal complaint states that on Dec. 11, 2014, agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives Bureau assisted the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office with executing a search warrant at Lopez’s Alamo residence.

Authorities recovered 77 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of synthetic marijuana, 4.8 grams of cocaine and a gold and chrome 9mm Beretta pistol, according to the complaint.

Lopez’s was arrested because of a 2008 conviction for delivering cocaine.

Months later, on March 20, 2015, he was arrested and charged with murder. Three days later, however, he was released to federal authorities.

The murder charge was dropped on April 1, 2015.

No other information about the allegation of attempted murder was immediately available.

mreagan@themonitor.com

Posted in on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:15 pm.

Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]