Alamo man charged with shooting at woman in 2015

A 34-year-old Alamo man has been accused of shooting and attempting to kill a woman more than four years ago.

Jose Antonio Bautista Lopez was scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of attempt to commit murder stemming from an Aug. 22 indictment Tuesday morning.

However, Lopez is in federal custody and was not brought to the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

According to the indictment, he attempted to murder a woman on March 18, 2015.

He was also scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery for stealing from a man and striking him with a handgun on Nov. 15, 2018.

The alleged offense occurred approximately eight months after he was released from the Bureau of Prisons after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He’s currently awaiting sentencing for violating supervised release in that case.

A federal criminal complaint states that on Dec. 11, 2014, agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives Bureau assisted the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office with executing a search warrant at Lopez’s Alamo residence.

Authorities recovered 77 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of synthetic marijuana, 4.8 grams of cocaine and a gold and chrome 9mm Beretta pistol, according to the complaint.

Lopez’s was arrested because of a 2008 conviction for delivering cocaine.

Months later, on March 20, 2015, he was arrested and charged with murder. Three days later, however, he was released to federal authorities.

The murder charge was dropped on April 1, 2015.

No other information about the allegation of attempted murder was immediately available.

