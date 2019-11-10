Under pressure, Bolivian president calls for new elections - Brownsville Herald: US & World News

Under pressure, Bolivian president calls for new elections

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 7:17 am

Under pressure, Bolivian president calls for new elections Associated Press

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Evo Morales is calling for new elections following nationwide protests over a disputed vote that he claimed he had won.

Morales made the announcement Sunday after a preliminary report by the Organization of American States found irregularities in the Oct. 20 presidential elections.

Morales did not mention the OAS report. He called on all political parties and all sectors to help bring peace to the Andean nation after protests in which three people have been killed.

After the Oct. 20 vote, Morales declared himself the outright winner even before official results indicated he obtained just enough support to avoid a runoff with opposition leader Carlos Mesa.

But a 24-hour lapse in releasing vote results raised suspicions among opposition supporters that there had been fraud.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

