Turkey re-arrests journalist a week after his release

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 1:45 am

Turkey re-arrests journalist a week after his release Associated Press |

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities have re-arrested a journalist a week after he was released from prison, where he was serving a 10-year sentence for terror convictions.

State-run Anadolu Agency said Ahmet Altan was returned to custody late Tuesday after prosecutors objected to his release and a court ordered his re-arrest.

Altan together with another journalist, Nazli Ilicak, were convicted on Nov. 4 of aiding the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuse of masterminding a 2016 failed coup.

Altan and Ilicak deny the accusations.

The two were however, released from prison for time already served — after three years in detention — under laws that allow early release in certain cases.

Amnesty International criticized Altan's re-arrest, saying "it compounds an already shocking catalogue of injustice he has been subjected to."

