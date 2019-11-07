School shooting in Brazilian school injures 2 - Brownsville Herald: US & World News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

School shooting in Brazilian school injures 2

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, November 7, 2019 1:24 pm | Updated: 1:47 pm, Thu Nov 7, 2019.

School shooting in Brazilian school injures 2 Associated Press |

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian media outlet says two students have been injured in a school shooting in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Online news site UOL reported Thursday that a 17-year-old boy shot one victim in the neck with a small firearm, and hurt another with a machete.

Citing police, UOL says both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in on Thursday, November 7, 2019 1:24 pm. Updated: 1:47 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , | Location Tags: , ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]