Mexico: accident caused drowning deaths of 4 personnel - Brownsville Herald: US & World News

Mexico: accident caused drowning deaths of 4 personnel

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 11:05 am | Updated: 11:32 am, Fri Jan 17, 2020.

Mexico: accident caused drowning deaths of 4 personnel Associated Press |

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's army said Friday the drowning death this week of four soldiers was caused by an accident involving confiscated weapons.

The patrol had picked up three seized assault rifles and were laying them in the bed of the patrol truck when one went off.

The round hit and killed the driver of the truck; the vehicle then went off the dirt road and plunged into an irrigation canal.

The three national guardsmen and a soldier were trapped under the vehicle and drowned near the Rio Grande around Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.

The army said an investigation into the incident was pending.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Friday, January 17, 2020 11:05 am. Updated: 11:32 am.

Calendar

Calendar

