Rahmat Gul
Afghan official says Kabul car bomb blast kills 7 people
Afghan security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. An explosion has rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul as early morning commuters were on the street heading to work.
Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 11:16 pm
Updated: 11:46 pm, Tue Nov 12, 2019.
Afghan official says Kabul car bomb blast kills 7 people
Associated Press |
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A car bomb detonated in the Afghan capital of Kabul during Wednesday's morning commute, killing seven people and wounding at least seven, officials said.
Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the blast occurred in the Qasaba area in the city's police district 15. He said the number of causalities could rise.
Rahimi said that the target of the attack was not immediately clear. He added that an investigation was underway at the scene.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in the capital and have claimed many previous attacks in Kabul.
Ambulances sirens could be heard, and a giant plume of smoke rose from the area of the explosion.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
